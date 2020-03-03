Iranian gov't confirms 23 lawmakers tested positive

At least 23 Iranian members of parliament have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.

ADVISER OF IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER HAS DIED ON MONDAY

"As of now, 23 members of parliament were tested positive," Parliament Deputy Speaker Abdul Reza Misri said in a statement.

He said that meetings between lawmakers and citizens were suspended due to health concerns.

The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 3,000.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, updated the global risk level to very high.