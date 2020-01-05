Iranian leader asks for help from Turkey

President Erdoğan held phone talks with Iranian and Iraqi counterparts, according to presidential sources on Saturday.

In talks with Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Iraq’s Barham Salih, the leaders discussed latest developments in the region as well as bilateral relations, the sources said on condition on anonymity.

"SILENCE WILL EMBOLDEN US"

Rouhani called on Presideny Erdoğan to take united stance against US following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

"If we do not take a unanimous stance against the US' mistakes, a great danger will threaten our region,” Rouhani said. "Iran and Turkey have always negotiated on complicated matters,” he added.