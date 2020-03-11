taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iranian Ministry confirms 354 dead from the virus

A total of 2,959 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, a statement said.

AA | 11.03.2020 - 16:42..
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 354, state television reported on Wednesday.

TURKEY HAD CLOSED ITS BORDERS WITH IRAN

Authorities said 63 people died in the last 24 hours, while 958 new cases were found, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,000, Iran's semi-official TV news quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

Turkey, which has just a single confirmed case of coronavirus, closed its land borders and suspended air travel to Iran last month.

Besides China, Italy, and South Korea, Iran is the worst-affected country since the outbreak of the disease last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher learning institutions, calling off sports events, and banning government officials from leaving the country.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Most of Germany’s population could get coronavirus, Merkel says
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that government’s priority will be to slow spread of virus.
UK health minister tested positive for coronavirus
Earlier on Tuesday, the death toll in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus outbreak rose to six, British health officials said.
Afghanistan releases Taliban prisoners
After the US-Taliban deal, Kabul has been expected to release up to 5,000 prisoners and the Taliban was to free 1,000 captives in order to start the intra-Afghan negotiations.
All schools suspended due to coronavirus fear in Greece
Greek Health Ministry announced that all private, public educational institutions suspended as the number of confirmed cases reach 89.
