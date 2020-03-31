taraftar değil haberciyiz
fuzulev

Iranian newborn tests positive for coronavirus

Although elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness, doctors warn that the virus can lead to fatal consequences also to children and young people with weakened immune systems.

Iranian newborn tests positive for coronavirus

A newborn baby was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency on Tuesday.

The mother of the baby was suspected of carrying the virus, Mehr quoted Ahmadshah Farhat of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences as saying.

THE COUNTRY HAS CONFIRMED 2,757 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS SO FAR

Farhat said the baby was now receiving treatment in Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad. "The newborn had suffered from respiratory distress in the first 24 hours after being born. Now he can breathe without life support unit,” Farhat added.

Iranian newborn tests positive for coronavirus

Previously, a 3-year-old toddler with leukemia had lost his life to the disease.

Iran reported 117 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the death toll in the country to 2, 757 and 41,495 infections, according to the health ministry.

Video shows how coronavirus spread around world
Since first being recorded in China, the coronavirus has spread around the world and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Congo's ex-president dies of coronavirus in France
Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango served as prime minister from 1993 to 1996. He remained in exile between 1997 and 2007.
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 in US
There are 784,314 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 37,638 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 165,288 have recovered from the disease.
German Chancellor again tests negative for coronavirus
Angela Merkel will continue working from home despite negative coronavirus test.
