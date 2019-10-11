Iranian oil tanker explodes near Saudi port

An explosion set ablaze an Iranian oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iranian state media reported on Friday, adding that experts suspected it was a "terrorist attack".

A TERRORIST ATTACK

The tanker, owned by National Iranian Oil Company, had suffered heavy damage and was leaking oil into the Red Sea some 60 miles from Jeddah, unnamed sources told Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA.

"Experts believe it was a terrorist attack," a source told ISNA.

The Nour news agency, which is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the crew was safe and gave the name of stricken vessel as "Sanitized."