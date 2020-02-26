taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iranian police seizes 5.5 million protective masks

The Middle East country reported 16 deaths from the virus, with 95 confirmed cases so far.

26.02.2020
Iranian police seized more than 5.5 million protective masks hoarded by black marketeers in Tehran in recent days, according to the country’s IRNA news agency.

The head of Tehran security department, Huseyin Rahimi, said some of the masks do not comply with the health regulations, reported IRNA. “Seized masks will be sent to medical faculties to be distributed to the public,” Rahimi said.

He said as Iran struggles with the new type of coronavirus, dozens of warehouses have been inspected this week.

Three suspects -- who allegedly engaged in illegal mask production -- were arrested, while three factories producing masks in unhealthy conditions were shut down, he added.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus.

