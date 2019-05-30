taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8858
Euro
6.566
Altın
1276.69
Borsa
88955.12
Gram Altın
242.814

Iranian Supreme leader pulls back from nuclear deal

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in an address to a group of university professors, elites and researchers on Wednesday.

Haber Merkezi | 30.05.2019 - 13:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Iranian Supreme leader pulls back from nuclear deal

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the decision by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to stop implementing some of Iran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal was a good measure.

"WE ARE NOT SEEKING PRODUCE NUCLEAR WEAPONS"

The Leader said the decision seems sufficient for the time being and if needed, Iran will resort to other types of leverage. “We are not seeking to produce nuclear weapons. This is deeply rooted in our religious beliefs and has nothing to do with the US and its sanctions.” Khamenei stated.

Iranian Supreme leader pulls back from nuclear deal

"Even though we have technical and scientific potential in the nucleary field, we are certainly not chasing any nuclear weaponry.  It also involves religious concerns because nuclear and chemical weaponry is also unlawful." he added.

Khamenei has the final say in all major policies under Iran's dual system, split between the clerical establishment and the government. He is also the head of the armed forces.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

529
Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

650
İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

320
Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

108
Rusya, Türkiye'deki meyve ve sebze üretiminden şikayetçi

Rusya, Türkiye'deki meyve ve sebze üretiminden şikayetçi

241
Çalışanlarını döven iş yeri sahibi gözaltına alındı

Çalışanlarını döven iş yeri sahibi gözaltına alındı

267
Okan Buruk Başakşehir'in başına geçiyor

Okan Buruk Başakşehir'in başına geçiyor

24
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir