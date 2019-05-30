Iranian Supreme leader pulls back from nuclear deal

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the decision by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to stop implementing some of Iran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal was a good measure.

"WE ARE NOT SEEKING PRODUCE NUCLEAR WEAPONS"

The Leader said the decision seems sufficient for the time being and if needed, Iran will resort to other types of leverage. “We are not seeking to produce nuclear weapons. This is deeply rooted in our religious beliefs and has nothing to do with the US and its sanctions.” Khamenei stated.

"Even though we have technical and scientific potential in the nucleary field, we are certainly not chasing any nuclear weaponry. It also involves religious concerns because nuclear and chemical weaponry is also unlawful." he added.

Khamenei has the final say in all major policies under Iran's dual system, split between the clerical establishment and the government. He is also the head of the armed forces.