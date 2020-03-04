Iran's Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has tested positive for the coronavirus, an online Iranian news site said on Wednesday.

Rahmani is not the first high-ranking Iranian official to contract the virus.

IRANIAN MINISTERS HAD TESTED POSITIVE

Dozens of Iranian officials, including at least 23 lawmakers, had so far tested positive for the virus.

Iranian trade minister tested positive for deadly virus WATCH

Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi and another lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi were also infected with coronavirus.

Iran has seen a spike in coronavirus cases over the past month and the number of infected people in the country is now over 2,300. The country’s Health Ministry also confirmed 77 deaths due to the coronavirus.