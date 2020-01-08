taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iranian TV: We killed 80 US soldiers

The Pentagon had announced earlier that two sites were attacked, in Irbil and Al Asad.

REUTERS | 08.01.2020 - 09:07..
Iranian state television said on Wednesday that at least 80 American soldiers were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted.

IRAN HAS 100 MORE TARGETS IF US TAKE ANY RETALIATORY

State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".

Iran attacks Iraqi military bases housing US troops WATCH

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East

Iran missiles hit US forces in Iraq
US Department of Defence announced that two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defence.
Germany to withdraw troops from Iraq
German military contingent will be temporarily thinned out, with around 30 out of the 130 personnel serving in the country to be redeployed to neighboring countries, the foreign ministry announced.
Russian planes carrying Haftar fighters land in Libya
Turkey supports the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya while Russia supports Haftar's forces.
Pakistan aircraft crashes in Punjab, 2 dead
The dead included a squadron leader and a flying officer.
