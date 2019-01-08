Iranian women have long suffered under Iran’s morality laws. And now, But they are pushing back, in ways both subtle and strong.

A 19-year old Iranian teenager, Maedeh Hojabri, had filmed videos of herself happily dancing in her bedroom to American and Iranian pop music and posted them on Instagram. After her post, Iranian authorities had arrested her without warning and without specific charges. That sparked an Internet campaign and a nationwide debate over the prohibition on women dancing in Iran.

Iranian women dance on social media to resist government WATCH

A video of Iranian women shuffle dancing publicly has gone viral after the sparks.

Under Iranian sharia law, it is illegal for a woman to dance in public. Iran Sport for All Federation bans lots activities, which include rhythmic motions and dance and are unlawful in any shape and title, like Zumba, yoga and pilates.