taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44215
Euro
6.23325
Altın
1283.625
Borsa
90023.37
Gram Altın
224.444

Iranian women dance on social media to resist government

A video of Iranian women shuffle dancing publicly in the streets of Iran has gone viral this week.

Haber Merkezi | 08.01.2019 - 12:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iranian women have long suffered under Iran’s morality laws. And now, But they are pushing back, in ways both subtle and strong.

A 19-year old Iranian teenager, Maedeh Hojabri, had filmed videos of herself happily dancing in her bedroom to American and Iranian pop music and posted them on Instagram. After her post, Iranian authorities had arrested her without warning and without specific charges. That sparked an Internet campaign and a nationwide debate over the prohibition on women dancing in Iran.

Iranian women dance on social media to resist government WATCH

A video of Iranian women shuffle dancing publicly has gone viral after the sparks.

Under Iranian sharia law, it is illegal for a woman to dance in public. Iran Sport for All Federation bans lots activities, which include rhythmic motions and dance and are unlawful in any shape and title, like Zumba, yoga and pilates.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İZBAN grevi Erdoğan'ın kararıyla ertelendi

İZBAN grevi Erdoğan'ın kararıyla ertelendi

110
14 ilde okullara kar tatili

14 ilde okullara kar tatili

24
FETÖ'cüler rehinelerin arasına girmeye çalıştı

FETÖ'cüler rehinelerin arasına girmeye çalıştı

31
Çin'den tartışılacak karar: İslamiyet Çinlileştirilecek

Çin'den tartışılacak karar: İslamiyet Çinlileştirilecek

200
KKTC'de vicdani ret yasası Parlamento'da

KKTC'de vicdani ret yasası Parlamento'da

49
Kim Kardashian'a doğum hediyesi

Kim Kardashian'a doğum hediyesi

34
Motordan fırlayan fare, tamircileri korkuttu

Motordan fırlayan fare, tamircileri korkuttu

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir