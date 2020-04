With 94 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from coronavirus surged to 5,391, state media said on Wednesday.

1,194 MORE TESTED POSITIVE

A total of 1,194 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 85,996, Iranian state TV reported Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

Jahanpour said 63,113 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,311 patients are in critical condition.