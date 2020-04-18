taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran's death toll crosses 5,000

Iranian officials reported 1,374 new cases and 73 fatalities over past 24 hours.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
The coronavirus death toll in Iran crossed 5,000 and the number of cases rose above 80,000 on Saturday, state media reported.

The Health Ministry recorded 73 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,031.

A TOTAL OF 330,000 CASES WERE CONFIRMED

Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said the number of coronavirus cases reached 80,868 after 1,374 more people tested positive.

He said 3,513 of the total patients are in critical condition, while 55,987 have recovered so far.

The number of people tested for coronavirus in Iran is now over 330,000, the official added.

