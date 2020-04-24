Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,574

With 93 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from coronavirus surged to 5,574, state media said on Thursday.

NUMBER OF TOTAL INFECTIONS CLOSES TO 90,000

A total of 1,168 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 88,194, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 66,596 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,121 patients are in critical condition.