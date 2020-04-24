taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,574

Official sources reported that nearly 1,168 fresh cases reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 88,194.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,574

With 93 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from coronavirus surged to 5,574, state media said on Thursday.

NUMBER OF TOTAL INFECTIONS CLOSES TO 90,000

A total of 1,168 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 88,194, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,574

Jahanpour said 66,596 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,121 patients are in critical condition.

