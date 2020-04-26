Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,710

Iran reported 60 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 5,710, state media said on Sunday.

FIRST CASE WAS REPORTED ON FEB. 19

A total of 1,153 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 90,481, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 69,657 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,079 patients are in critical condition.

Iran reported its first case of coronavirus on Feb. 19, in the city of Qom.