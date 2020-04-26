taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9547
Euro
7.5339
Altın
1728.93
Borsa
98758.96
Gram Altın
386.679
Bitcoin
52435.98

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,710

The country's total number of cases surpasses 90,000 on Sunday, while 60 people die in the last 24 hours.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,710

Iran reported 60 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 5,710, state media said on Sunday.

FIRST CASE WAS REPORTED ON FEB. 19

A total of 1,153 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 90,481, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,710

Jahanpour said 69,657 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,079 patients are in critical condition.

Iran reported its first case of coronavirus on Feb. 19, in the city of Qom.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia registers 747 coronavirus deaths
Although the numbers continue growing, the authorities said the spread of coronavirus slowed down.
Spain records 288 more deaths
Latest deaths were the lowest number of coronavirus deaths in over a month.
Italy to reopen business on May 4
Its path to reopening its economy is being closely watched around the world as other countries where severe outbreaks arrived in the following week contemplate similar moves.
Saudi Arabia loosens coronavirus measures
Authorities in the capital Riyadh issued additional advice saying banknotes were not to be used.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
364
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
195
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
662
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
171
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
50
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
138
Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan otopsilerde tedbir kararı
Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan otopsilerde tedbir kararı
45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir