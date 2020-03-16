Iran's death toll increases to 853

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 853, local media reported on Monday.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES REACHED TO 14,991

Authorities said 129 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,053 new cases emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,991, Iran's state television quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

“In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths,” Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted. A total of 4,996 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Jahanpour added.

The first case of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.