Iran's death toll increases to 853

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.

AA | 16.03.2020 - 14:45..
The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 853, local media reported on Monday.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES REACHED TO 14,991

Authorities said 129 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,053 new cases emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,991, Iran's state television quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

“In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths,” Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted. A total of 4,996 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Jahanpour added.

The first case of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany toughens coronavirus response
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, all clubs, bars and pubs in capital Berlin and several cities will be closed starting from Monday.
US reports a total of 69 deaths from coronavirus
Johns Hopkins University reported that 12 people having coronavirus recovered from the disease so far.
Member of Iranian clerical assembly dies from coronavirus
Iranian media reported that a 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body has died from the new coronavirus.
Pope Francis gives his blessing to empty squares
The Vatican said earlier that his Holy Weeks and Easter services next month will be held without public participation, a step believed to be unprecedented in modern times.
