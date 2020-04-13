Iran's death toll jumps to 4,585

With 111 more deaths reported in Iran, the death toll out of coronavirus pandemic has increased to 4,585, a country’s health official said on Monday.

NEARLY 4,000 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told the TV channels that 1,617 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 73,303.

Jahanpour said 45,983 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,877 patients are in critical condition.