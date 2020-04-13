taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7749
Euro
7.3913
Altın
1689.26
Borsa
97106.84
Gram Altın
368.097
Bitcoin
45393.93

Iran's death toll jumps to 4,585

The country reported 1,617 fresh cases in the coronavirus outbreak.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran's death toll jumps to 4,585

With 111 more deaths reported in Iran, the death toll out of coronavirus pandemic has increased to 4,585, a country’s health official said on Monday.

NEARLY 4,000 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told the TV channels that 1,617 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 73,303.

Iran's death toll jumps to 4,585

Jahanpour said 45,983 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,877 patients are in critical condition.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia confirms 18 new deaths
The numbers are rising despite measures taken by the Kremlin to curb the spread of the virus.
China reports 108 new coronavirus cases
Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported, both in Wuhan city, where the virus first emerged last December.
British official warns UK to prepare for the worst
The government announced on Easter Sunday that 737 more people had died because of the virus -- a number slightly lower than previous two days’ tolls of 980 and 917
Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110
Israel’s Health Ministry said that at least 1,689 have recovered so far.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
Süleyman Soylu'nun istifa kararına Kılıçdaroğlu'nun ilk yorumu
1158
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
Bahçeli, Süleyman Soylu kararından memnun
411
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
Sokağa çıkma yasağı bitti, yine kuyruklar oluştu
699
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan korona için ekonomi önerileri
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan korona için ekonomi önerileri
1477
Süleyman Soylu'dan ilk açıklama geldi
Süleyman Soylu'dan ilk açıklama geldi
748
AB, TOGG'a tasarım tescili verdi
AB, TOGG'a tasarım tescili verdi
246
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
Rize’de bir vatandaş, Soylu için intihara kalkıştı
223
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir