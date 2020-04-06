Iran's deaths from coronavirus continue rising

The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday.

One hundred and fifty one people have died in the past twenty four hours, he said. The Middle Eastern country worst-hit by the epidemic, now has a total of 58,226 infections, Jahanpur said.

"CHINA'S STATISTICS WAS A BITTER JOKE"

Jahanpur has said that figures the coronavirus infections and deaths published by China’s government was a “bitter joke”.





Jahanpur in a video media conference March 5 said, “It seems statistics from China was a bitter joke, because many in the world thought this is just like influenza, with fewer deaths. This [impression] were based on reports from China and now it seems China made a bitter joke with the rest of the world”.





Jahanpur added, “If in China they say an epidemic was controlled in two months, one should really think about it”.