Iran's deaths from coronavirus continue rising

Speaking at a televised program, the country’s health ministry spokesman accused China of giving misleading information on the disease.

The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday.

One hundred and fifty one people have died in the past twenty four hours, he said. The Middle Eastern country worst-hit by the epidemic, now has a total of 58,226 infections, Jahanpur said.

"CHINA'S STATISTICS WAS A BITTER JOKE"

Jahanpur has said that figures the coronavirus infections and deaths published by China’s government was a “bitter joke”.

Jahanpur in a video media conference March 5 said, “It seems statistics from China was a bitter joke, because many in the world thought this is just like influenza, with fewer deaths. This [impression] were based on reports from China and now it seems China made a bitter joke with the rest of the world”.

Jahanpur added, “If in China they say an epidemic was controlled in two months, one should really think about it”.

