Iran’s Rouhani meet Iraqi Shia cleric in Najaf

President Hassan Rouhani's meeting with Ali al-Sistani comes as part of his current visit to Iraq.

AA | 13.03.2019 - 15:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met Wednesday with prominent Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani as part of his current visit to Iraq.

ECONOMIC RELATIONS BETWEEN TEHRAN AND BAGHDAD

The Iranian leader arrived in Iraq on Monday for a three-day visit for talks with Iraqi officials on ways of cementing economic relations between Tehran and Baghdad. According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, Rouhani met with the Shia cleric in Iraq’s southern Najaf province.

Iran’s Rouhani meet Iraqi Shia cleric in Najaf

Rouhani met his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, some political and religious leaders as well as tribal representatives in Baghdad.

