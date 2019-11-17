Iraq border closed amid ongoing protests

Iraq closed its southern border crossing with Iran to travellers amid protests in the Islamic Republic, the Iraqi Border Ports Commission said on Saturday.

ENTRANCES WERE STOPPED

In a statement, the commission said the Shalamcheh crossing is still open to the movement of goods and trade.

"The movement of travellers from Iraq to Iran has totally stopped," it said, adding that the terminal has been shut upon a request from Iranian authorities.

Protests broke out across Iran since Friday after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised gasoline prices. Iraq has also been rocked by anti-government protests since October against high unemployment and deep-seated corruption.