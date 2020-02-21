taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iraq closes Iran border amid virus outbreak

Imports from Iran will continue to be allowed entry at the border crossings.

AA | 21.02.2020 - 14:18..
Iraq banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days from Thursday amid fears of the coronavirus, Iraq’s state news agency said on Thursday.

The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.

THE DECISION WILL BE VALID UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Three Iranians who tested positive on Wednesday for the disease have died, while four tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to seven, the Iranian health ministry said.

Earlier, Iraqi authorities decided to suspend issuing visas to Iranians after Tehran confirmed the two coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

Iraq closes Iran border amid virus outbreak

Local Iraqi media reported that the Health Ministry has decided to prevent Iranian citizens from entering the country until further notice.

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,120, the country’s National Health Commission said Thursday.

