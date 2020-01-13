Iraq considers purchase of Russian S-400 missiles

Iraq is considering the purchase of S-400 advanced Russian missile systems amid fears that the US may stop supporting Iraq, the Wall Street Journal quoted Karim Elaiwi, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee as saying.

"WE NEED TO GET THESE MISSILES"

“We are talking to Russia about the S-400 missiles but no contracts have been signed yet. We need to get these missiles, especially after Americans have disappointed us many times by not helping us in getting proper weapons,” Elaiwi underscored.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry as well as the Pentagon and US State Department have yet to comment on the matter.