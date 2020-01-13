taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8658
Euro
6.5288
Altın
1554.56
Borsa
118663.7
Gram Altın
292.993
Bitcoin
47561.87

Iraq considers purchase of Russian S-400 missiles

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iraqi lawmakers said the government had decided to move forward with negotiations to buy Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.

REUTERS | 13.01.2020 - 09:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iraq is considering the purchase of S-400 advanced Russian missile systems amid fears that the US may stop supporting Iraq, the Wall Street Journal quoted Karim Elaiwi, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee as saying.

"WE NEED TO GET THESE MISSILES"

“We are talking to Russia about the S-400 missiles but no contracts have been signed yet. We need to get these missiles, especially after Americans have disappointed us many times by not helping us in getting proper weapons,” Elaiwi underscored.

Iraq considers purchase of Russian S-400 missiles

The Iraqi Defense Ministry as well as the Pentagon and US State Department have yet to comment on the matter.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Haftar forces attack civilian homes in Libya
Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman for the Government of National Accord (GNA), said Haftar’s forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al-Din and Wadi al-Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.
Assad regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Idlib
At least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday by the Bashar al-Assad regime in northwestern Syria, said a local civil defense agency.
Mosque bomb attack kills 15 in Pakistan
Daesh terror organization claimed responsibility for the bombing, which it said targeted an Afghan Taliban seminary.
Iran to send black box to France
Iranian authorities also offered to send the black box to a reputable laboratory in countries like Ukraine, Sweden, England, Canada and the US.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

189
Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

21
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

195
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

42
Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

42
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

68
Kendisine cinsel istismarda bulunan arkadaşını öldürdü

Kendisine cinsel istismarda bulunan arkadaşını öldürdü

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir