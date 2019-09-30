taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6492
Euro
6.1607
Altın
1486.01
Borsa
105399.74
Gram Altın
269.592
Bitcoin
46047.46

Iraq reopens borders with Syria after six years

Qaim border crossing, 360 kilometers west of Baghdad, was recaptured by the Iraqi forces from the Daesh terrorist group late 2017.

AA | 30.09.2019 - 16:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iraq on Monday reopened the Qaim border crossing with war-torn Syria after a six-year closure.

FOR TRAVELLERS AND TRADE

"The terminal was reopened for travellers and trade," Farhan Mohamed, member of the Anbar provincial council, told Anadolu Agency.

Iraq reopens borders with Syria after six years

The crossing links between the town of Qaim and the Syrian town of Boukamal and its opening is expected to boost trade between the two neighboring countries.

Qaim, 360 kilometers west of Baghdad, was recaptured by the Iraqi forces from the Daesh terrorist group late 2017.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gümüşhane'de öğrenciler için yamaca yurt yapıldı

Gümüşhane'de öğrenciler için yamaca yurt yapıldı

389
Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

361
Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

114
Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

48
Faruk Çelik'in seçim önerisi

Faruk Çelik'in seçim önerisi

263
Ankara'daki ishal salgınından Meral Akşener de etkilendi

Ankara'daki ishal salgınından Meral Akşener de etkilendi

146
Eren Erdem Silivri'de deprem korkusuyla yaşıyor

Eren Erdem Silivri'de deprem korkusuyla yaşıyor

248
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir