Iraq reports first infection in coronavirus outbreak

Iraq on Saturday reported its first coronavirus case in the southern Dhi Qar province, according to a local medical source.

The source said an Iraqi student tested positive for the virus after returning from the Iranian city of Qom.

IRAQ HAD RECENTLY CLOSED BORDERS WITH IRAN

He said the student has been quarantined for further tests.

On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities called on its nationals not to travel to neighboring Iran, where five coronavirus deaths were reported.

The move came after Iraq banned Iranian citizens from entering the country through border terminals for three days.