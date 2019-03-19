taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47805
Euro
6.2244
Altın
1309.285
Borsa
104861.64
Gram Altın
230.38

Iraq says to open border crossings with Syria soon

Border crossings between Iraq and Syria have been closed since 2014.

AA | 19.03.2019 - 18:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Border gates between Iraq and Syria will be opened in the coming days, the Iraqi army chief of staff said Tuesday.

"COOPERATION WITH SYRIA MATTERS"

In statements, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi said visits and trade will be resumed in a few days between the two countries. "In the counter-terrorism fight, cooperation with Syria matters,” he said. "The security of Syria is linked to Iraq’s security and cannot be separated," he added.

Main border crossings between Iraq and Syria have been closed since the Daesh terrorist group swept vast swathes of territory in western and northern Iraq in 2014. A local Lebanese group earlier reported that Syrian regime regime leader Bashar al-Assad will visit Baghdad soon.

Last year, Jordan reopened its border crossing with Syria, which has fallen into a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

Karakola saldırı hazırlığındaki terörist öldürüldü

311
Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

Prens Selman zor günlerden geçiyor

47
Chloe, Serdar Ortaç'tan bebek aldırdı

Chloe, Serdar Ortaç'tan bebek aldırdı

100
2018'in en işlek havalimanları belli oldu

2018'in en işlek havalimanları belli oldu

90
Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

Fransız Bakan ABD zorbalığına tepki gösterdi

39
Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe düğün alışverişinde

Mesut Özil ve Amine Gülşe düğün alışverişinde

37
Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

Dolmuşçular Marmaray istemiyor

312
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir