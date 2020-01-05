Iraq sends missiles near US Embassy in Baghdad

Missile attacks took place near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, according to security sources.

MISSILES LANDED NEAR US EMBASSY

Another attack was carried out at the Balad airbase in the northern Salah ad-Din province, located some 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Baghdad, which includes the US troops and government contractors.

According to the Iraqi security sources, two missiles landed near the embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad on the edge of the Tigris River.

It was reported that after the attacks, sirens in the embassy were triggered.

Also, the Green Zone, a secured area in Baghdad where government headquarters and diplomatic missions are located, was closed to traffic by security forces following the attacks.