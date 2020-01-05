taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iraq sends missiles near US Embassy in Baghdad

According to the sources, two attacks carried out in Baghdad and Balad airbase located in northern Salah ad-Din province of Iraq.

AA | 05.01.2020 - 09:12..
Missile attacks took place near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, according to security sources.

MISSILES LANDED NEAR US EMBASSY

Another attack was carried out at the Balad airbase in the northern Salah ad-Din province, located some 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Baghdad, which includes the US troops and government contractors.

According to the Iraqi security sources, two missiles landed near the embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad on the edge of the Tigris River.

Iraq sends missiles near US Embassy in Baghdad

It was reported that after the attacks, sirens in the embassy were triggered.

Also, the Green Zone, a secured area in Baghdad where government headquarters and diplomatic missions are located, was closed to traffic by security forces following the attacks.

US Embassy asks citizens to leave Iraq
US has urged American citizens to depart Iraq immediately after a US airstrike killed Iran's top military commander.
Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft crashes in Thambapillai
Four confirmed dead after the plane crash.
Canada to release new immigration program
The program targets to bring in one million immigrants in 3 years.
Javad Zarif slams US for killing commander Soleimani
Qasem Soleimani was the long-time commander of the Quds Force, which has been designated as a terror group in the US since 2007.
