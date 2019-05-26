taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iraq stands by Iran against US sanctions

Trump administration also re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s banking and energy sectors.

AA | 26.05.2019 - 14:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Iraq stands by Iran against US sanctions, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim said Sunday.

"WE ARE AGAINST US SANCTIONS"

Alhakim held talks in Baghdad with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, who arrived in the Iraqi capital on Saturday for discussions with Iraqi officials.

The top Iraqi diplomat said bilateral relations between Baghdad and Tehran were the focus of Zarif's visit to Iraq. "We are against the US sanctions against Iran," Alhakim said. "We believe economic sanctions against Iran are not helpful," he said. "Communications are underway with regional states to reach a satisfactory solution to all parties."

Zarif, for his part, described his talks with Iraqi officials as "very good". He said both Tehran and Baghdad have started to build a railway between the two countries.

