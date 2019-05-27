Iraqi army seize car bomb in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces defused a car-bomb west of Baghdad on Monday, according to the Baghdad Operations Command.

The explosive-laden vehicle was seized at a security checkpoint on the Abu Gharib road before being detonated in Baghdad, the command said in a statement. The car-bomb was defused without any casualties.

In mid-2014, Daesh overran roughly one third of Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul. By late 2017, the Iraqi army with the help of a US-led military coalition had managed to recover most if not all lost territories from the terrorist group.