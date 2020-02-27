Iraqi authorities confirm 6th coronavirus case

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iraq has risen to six, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ALL SCHOOLS WERE CLOSED FOR 10 DAYS

A ministry spokesman said a young man who recently came back from Iran tested positive for the virus in the capital Baghdad.

“The patient has been placed in quarantine and is receiving proper treatment at a hospital in Baghdad,” Dr. Saif Al-Badr told reporters.

On Wednesday, Iraqi authorities closed all universities and schools for 10 days, and announced a travel ban for nine countries including Iran, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Kuwait.

Iraq is among over 35 countries which account for the nearly 80,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed around the world.