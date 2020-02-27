taraftar değil haberciyiz
Dolar
6.1695
Euro
6.7508
Altın
1647.54
Borsa
113113.9
Gram Altın
326.658
Bitcoin
54600.17

Iraqi authorities confirm 6th coronavirus case

The global death toll is nearly 2,800, and China, where the outbreak originated, is the worst-hit with more than 78,000 cases and over 2,700 fatalities.

AA | 27.02.2020 - 12:56..
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iraq has risen to six, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ALL SCHOOLS WERE CLOSED FOR 10 DAYS

A ministry spokesman said a young man who recently came back from Iran tested positive for the virus in the capital Baghdad.

“The patient has been placed in quarantine and is receiving proper treatment at a hospital in Baghdad,” Dr. Saif Al-Badr told reporters.

On Wednesday, Iraqi authorities closed all universities and schools for 10 days, and announced a travel ban for nine countries including Iran, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Kuwait.

Iraq is among over 35 countries which account for the nearly 80,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed around the world.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Regime attacks kill children in Syria
Assad forces continue violating cease-fire to target civilians in embattled Idlib.
Washington Post hails Turkey’s efforts in Syria
The US daily also slammed the muted reaction to Idlib offensive.
Trump asks for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus
Trump's supplemental request from US Congress for funding to fight the spread of the virus and for vaccine development research, White House says.
Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases
Covid-19 is believed to have entered Georgia from neighboring Iran while two 2 patients confirmed to be infected in Pakistan.
