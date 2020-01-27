taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iraqi forces hit US Embassy in Baghdad

No casualties or material damage reported from attacks on high-security Green Zone.

AA | 27.01.2020 - 09:25..
Five rockets landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi authorities said Sunday.

ATTACKS HAVE GONE UNCLAIMED

No casualties or material damage was reported in the attacks on the high security Green Zone, the state-run communication cell added.

The rocket attacks come two days after thousands gathered in Baghdad calling for US troops to leave the country.

The presence of foreign troops has been a hot issue in the country after Iranian top Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad earlier this month.

