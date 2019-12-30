taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Iraqi militia chief warns of tough response to US air strikes

US military has carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor.

REUTERS | 30.12.2019 - 14:07..
A top Iraqi militia leader warned of a strong response against U.S. forces in Iraq following air strikes in Iraq and Syria overnight that hit several bases of his Iranian-backed group and killed at least 25 people.

"THE BLOOD OF MARTYRS WILL NOT BE VAIN"

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 wounded following three US air strikes in Iraq.

“The blood of the martyrs will not be in vain and our response will be very tough on the American forces in Iraq,” senior commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, said late on Sunday. Iran said it strongly condemned the raids as “terrorism”.

