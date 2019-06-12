taraftar değil haberciyiz
Iraqi PM affirms the recovery of stolen antiquities

Speaking at his visit to the National Museum of Iraq, Adil Abdul-Mahdi made statements on the stolen historical artifacts.

REUTERS | 12.06.2019 - 10:27..
Iraqi PM affirms the recovery of stolen antiquities

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi stated that his country would restore 15,000 ancient artifacts from US soon.

"Iraq was and will always remain a cultural and historical center, and we must make use of this great legacy to build the present and future of the country," Abdul-Mahdi said during his visit to the National Museum of Iraq.

NATIONAL MUSEUM HAD BEEN LOOTED

Hailing the museum as "a great learning and humanitarian edifice," the prime minister pointed out that about 15,000 monuments will be restored from the US soon.

Iraqi PM affirms the recovery of stolen antiquities

Abdul Mahdi noted on the sidelines of his visit to the Iraqi National Museum that the museum documents the various activities, science, human arts and antiquities dating back to before Christ and modern, contemporary and Islamic eras, which is unparalleled in all world museums.

Iraqi PM affirms the recovery of stolen antiquities

