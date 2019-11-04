Iraqi protests cause great economic damage

The latest wave of anti-government protests in Iraq have caused "great economic damage," Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Sunday.

IRAQI PRIME MINISTER URGED A RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE

Abdul-Mahdi said in a written statement, demonstrations have wracked up billions of dollars in damages and added protestors achieved most of their objectives and many decisions were taken to meet their demands.

At least 260 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since demonstrations began in several Iraqi provinces Oct. 25, according to the High Commission of Human Rights.

Abdul-Mahdi urged a return to normal life and said threatening the oil industry, blocking access to ports and delaying commercial goods entrance to Iraq caused price increases.

Some groups resorted to acts of sabotage, such as blocking roads, setting fires, plundering and entering into conflict with the security forces, he said, adding that security forces were given strict instructions not to use real bullets or lethal weapons.