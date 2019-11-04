taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6954
Euro
6.3623
Altın
1512.55
Borsa
98462.73
Gram Altın
276.727
Bitcoin
52517.22

Iraqi protests cause great economic damage

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption.

AA | 04.11.2019 - 09:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The latest wave of anti-government protests in Iraq have caused "great economic damage," Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Sunday.

IRAQI PRIME MINISTER URGED A RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE

Abdul-Mahdi said in a written statement, demonstrations have wracked up billions of dollars in damages and added protestors achieved most of their objectives and many decisions were taken to meet their demands.

Iraqi protests cause great economic damage

At least 260 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since demonstrations began in several Iraqi provinces Oct. 25, according to the High Commission of Human Rights.

Iraqi protests cause great economic damage

Abdul-Mahdi urged a return to normal life and said threatening the oil industry, blocking access to ports and delaying commercial goods entrance to Iraq caused price increases.

Iraqi protests cause great economic damage

Some groups resorted to acts of sabotage, such as blocking roads, setting fires, plundering and entering into conflict with the security forces, he said, adding that security forces were given strict instructions not to use real bullets or lethal weapons.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

335
ABD ordusunun Suriye'ye dönüşü devam ediyor

ABD ordusunun Suriye'ye dönüşü devam ediyor

72
Emre Belözoğlu yine küfretti

Emre Belözoğlu yine küfretti

81
Lübnan'da protestocular eylemlere devam ediyor

Lübnan'da protestocular eylemlere devam ediyor

76
Kamyon şoförünün üstüne tomruklar düştü

Kamyon şoförünün üstüne tomruklar düştü

36
Yunan gazeteci ülkesinden utanç duyduğunu söyledi

Yunan gazeteci ülkesinden utanç duyduğunu söyledi

55
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, kayyum atamalarına karşı

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, kayyum atamalarına karşı

199
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir