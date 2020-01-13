taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8659
Euro
6.5296
Altın
1552.37
Borsa
120457.17
Gram Altın
292.888
Bitcoin
47545.19

Iraqi soldiers injured in airbase attack

According to the local media, several rockets targeted Iraqi airbase housing US troops.

AA | 13.01.2020 - 10:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded as eight rockets hit a military base hosting US troops, Iraq’s communications body said on Sunday.

BASE LOCATED 80 KM NORTH OF IRAQ'S CAPITAL

Eight Katyusha-type rockets hit the Balad Air Base in Salah al-Din province, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

Iraqi soldiers injured in airbase attack

The Iraqi military media centre said on Sunday the al-Balad airbase, located some 80km away from the capital, was hit by eight Katyusha rockets.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish, US diplomats discuss M.East issues over phone
The phone conversation came after a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia came into effect in Syria's Idlib province.
Iraq considers purchase of Russian S-400 missiles
According to the Wall Street Journal, Iraqi lawmakers said the government had decided to move forward with negotiations to buy Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.
Haftar forces attack civilian homes in Libya
Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman for the Government of National Accord (GNA), said Haftar’s forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al-Din and Wadi al-Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.
Assad regime airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Idlib
At least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday by the Bashar al-Assad regime in northwestern Syria, said a local civil defense agency.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

374
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

201
Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

21
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

54
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

121
Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

Hindistan'da Müslümanların protestosu devam ediyor

50
Merih Demiral sakatlandı

Merih Demiral sakatlandı

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir