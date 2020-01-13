Iraqi soldiers injured in airbase attack

At least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded as eight rockets hit a military base hosting US troops, Iraq’s communications body said on Sunday.

BASE LOCATED 80 KM NORTH OF IRAQ'S CAPITAL

Eight Katyusha-type rockets hit the Balad Air Base in Salah al-Din province, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

The Iraqi military media centre said on Sunday the al-Balad airbase, located some 80km away from the capital, was hit by eight Katyusha rockets.