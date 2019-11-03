taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7072
Euro
6.3799
Altın
1514.26
Borsa
98462.73
Gram Altın
277.899
Bitcoin
52606.89

Iraqi woman abducted in Baghdad

Young activist providing medical assistance to injured protesters has been kidnapped in Baghdad.

AA | 03.11.2019 - 14:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An Iraqi paramedic was reportedly abducted in Baghdad as anti-government protests continued for a ninth day, according to protesters.

SHE WAS RETURNING HOME

"Saba al-Mahdawi was kidnapped overnight as she was returning home from Tahrir Square in central Baghdad," Hazem al-Shamri, an activist, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Tahrir Square is the epicenter of anti-government protests that broke out last week against deep-seated corruption and lack of basic services.

Iraqi woman abducted in Baghdad

Activists have launched online campaigns demanding the Iraqi authorities to pursue the paramedic's kidnappers.

At least 260 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since the demonstrations began in several Iraqi provinces on Oct. 25, according to the High Commission of Human Rights.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Lübnan'da gösterilerin önüne geçilemedi

Lübnan'da gösterilerin önüne geçilemedi

55
Aşırı sağcı grup, Alman vekil Cem Özdemir'i tehdit etti

Aşırı sağcı grup, Alman vekil Cem Özdemir'i tehdit etti

150
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi: Yerli sniper tüfeği hazır

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan istedi: Yerli sniper tüfeği hazır

173
Canlı yayında YPG terör örgütü demedin polemiği

Canlı yayında YPG terör örgütü demedin polemiği

112
Aziz Yıldırım doğum gününü kutladı

Aziz Yıldırım doğum gününü kutladı

58
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun Afrin çarkı

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun Afrin çarkı

218
Tunç Soyer'in Kürtçe kamusal hizmet çıkışı

Tunç Soyer'in Kürtçe kamusal hizmet çıkışı

369
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir