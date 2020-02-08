taraftar değil haberciyiz
Irish voters go to the polls for general elections

Polling stations close at 10 p.m. (2200GMT), with exit polls available shortly thereafter.

08.02.2020
With polls predicting a shakeup in government, more than 3.3 million Irish voters are going to the polls Saturday to elect 160 members of the national assembly.

THE COUNTRY FACES HOMELESS CRISIS

Voting began at 7 a.m. (0700GMT), with the latest polls showing Irish nationalists Sinn Fein leading with 25 percent, but even in a best-case scenario the party can win a maximum of 42 seats, the same number it is standing for.

The surge in Sinn Fein votes comes with the issues of housing and healthcare services heating up, as the party pledged big investments in both.

Irish voters go to the polls for general elections

Micheal Martin, leader of the Fianna Fail party, said in a speech in Cork last Saturday that his party is the only one capable of offering an alternative government.

Irish voters go to the polls for general elections

Prime minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael is predicted to fall to third place with 17 percent.

Ireland faces a housing crisis, as the number of homeless has hit 10,000. Healthcare also faces serious challenges, as patients can wait as long as 17 hours to be examined at hospital emergency rooms.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump removes second impeachment witness from office
According to the US media, the firings of the major impeachment witnesses were meant to send a message that siding against Trump will not be tolerated.
Death toll in virus outbreak reaches to 723
The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.
Haftar forces target Mitiga Airport in Libya
Since early April, forces loyal to Haftar have been launching a campaign to capture Tripoli from forces of the GNA, Libya's UN-recognized government.
Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike
The slain leader has become the third major figure the U.S. targeted in recent months.
