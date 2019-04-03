taraftar değil haberciyiz
Irregular migrants held across Turkey

Nearly 270 irregular migrants held in northwestern Tekirdağ, Edirne, and western Muğla provinces.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 10:31..
A total of 269 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Tuesday, according to multiple security sources.

269 IRREGULAR MIGRANTS

In Malkara in the northwestern Tekirdağ province, 15 migrants were held while trying to cross the border illegally, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Another 233 irregular migrants from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Jordan, Algeria, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt and Syria, were held in the northwestern Edirne province while trying to cross the border.

Irregular migrants held across Turkey

In the southwestern Muğla province, 21 irregular Syrian migrants, including women and children, were held while preparing to illegally cross to Greek islands.

Irregular migrants held across Turkey

All of them were taken to provincial migration management offices for further procedures.

Irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the start of the Syrian civil war.

Irregular migrants held across Turkey

Over 265,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

