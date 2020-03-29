Isarel’s coronavirus death toll stands at 12

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 3,865 after 249 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

FOREIN VISITERS BANNED FROM ENTERING THE COUNTRY

A ministry statement said 65 of the patients are in critical condition and 89 have recovered.

Until now, coronavirus claimed the lives of 12 people in the country.

As part of measures to curb the virus, all schools have been closed in the country, all meetings in public, open or closed areas with more than 10 people have also been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed from March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens to the country, except for those who have residency in Israel.