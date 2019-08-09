taraftar değil haberciyiz
Islamic non-profit initiative raise fund to release migrants

Scores of migrants from Central American countries are grappling with the US anti-migrant policy at the border.

AA | 09.08.2019 - 13:22..
An Islamic non-profit initiative in the US has raised $13,000 to bail out detained migrants, according to an American news outlet.

The Muslims for Migrants campaign launched on Monday by CelebrateMercy has already exceeded its original goal of raising $10,000 in two weeks, reported Religion News Service on Thursday.

MORE THAN 50.000 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY DETAINED

"Looking at a project like this, I can’t think of something that is more useful to do with your money [than] to help detained families," said Ryan Smith, a case manager with Chicago’s Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants. "It’s something that’s underfunded, and for the families I work with it’s often eight months to a year before they’re released," Smith added.

Islamic non-profit initiative raise fund to release migrants

More than 50,000 people are currently detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, while some 20,000 are in Customs and Border Protection centers, the report said. Another 11,000 children are currently in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

