taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9572
Euro
6.6705
Altın
1522.3
Borsa
115251.69
Gram Altın
291.466
Bitcoin
42678.43

Islamophobic slogans spray-painted building near UK mosque

Islamophobic incidents have risen significantly following the terror attacks in London.

AA | 02.01.2020 - 14:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A building near a mosque in south London was vandalized with Islamophobic slogans, British police said on Thursday.

Officers attended the building near the North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre after reports of "anti-Islamic slogans" on a building’s walls.

RACIST INCIDENT

“Disgusted to hear that Islamophobic slogans have been spray-painted near the North Brixton Islamic Centre,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter.

Islamophobic slogans spray-painted building near UK mosque

He said the Metropolitan Police worked with Lambeth Council to have them removed, “but let me be clear: all prejudice is cowardly and criminals will face the full force of the law.” Miqdaad Versi, from the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), said it was "worrying to hear about this racist incident."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey detains 7 over ex-Nissan CEO’s transit through Istanbul
Carlos Ghosn, one of the world’s best-known executives, has become Japan’s most famous fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a rigged justice system.
Military chief dies in Taiwan helicopter crash
The helicopter made the emergency landing in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact early in the morning, the ministry said.
Death toll rises to 21 in Indonesia
Swathes of Jakarta and nearby towns were inundated after heavy rain fell on Dec. 31 and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Assad regime forces kill 8 in airstrikes
At least 20 others were injured in the latest attack in Saraqib province in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the White Helmets civil defense agency said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ORC Araştırma'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

ORC Araştırma'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçim anketi

551
Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

Adana'da cübbeyle erotik poz

128
İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

İstanbul'un enflasyon oranları

158
Türkiye'nin yerli otomobili Alman basınında

Türkiye'nin yerli otomobili Alman basınında

312
AK Parti 2023'teki rakibini ilan etti

AK Parti 2023'teki rakibini ilan etti

347
İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

İstanbul'a kısa süreli kar ve dolu yağdı

27
Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

Yargıda 'seri mahkeme' ve 'basit yargılama' dönemi

89
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir