Israel arrests 10 Palestinians in W. Bank

Israeli occupation forces early arrested 10 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to a Palestinian source.

AA | 15.04.2019 - 11:33..
Israeli forces rounded up ten Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Monday.

10 PALESTINIANS HEVE BEEN ARRESTED

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been detained for “suspected involvement in popular hostile activities”. It did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

Israel arrests 10 Palestinians in W. Bank

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem  on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israel arrests 10 Palestinians in W. Bank

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including numerous women and children  are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

