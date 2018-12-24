taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

There are more than 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, according to official figures.

AA | 24.12.2018 - 16:41..
Israeli forces rounded up 15 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli forces frequently carry out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.

