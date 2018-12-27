taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel arrests 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids

More than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli prisons.

AA | 27.12.2018 - 12:46..
Israeli forces arrested five Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Thursday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

Israel arrests 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli forces frequently carry out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.

