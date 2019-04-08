Israel arrests brother of Palestinian Tamimi

Israeli forces detained the brother of Palestinian resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi in a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, according to his mother.

"ISRAELI SOLDIERS RAIDED OUR HOUSE"

"An Israeli force raided our home in the village of Nabi Sali near Ramallah and arrested my son Mohamed," Nariman al-Tamimi told Anadolu Agency. "By arresting my son, the Israeli army is trying to break the will of our family," she said. Video footage posted on the mother's Facebook page showed Israeli forces surrounding the son as his sister Ahed was shouting at soldiers.

Al-Tamimi's sister has already been in Israeli custody for several months now. In late July, Israeli authorities released Ahed al-Tamimi and her mother after both had served eight months behind bars. The 17-year-old was arrested in late 2017 and was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.

In 2012, Istanbul’s Başakşehir Municipality granted al-Tamimi the prestigious Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother.

21 PALESTINIANS ARRESTS

The Israeli army rounded up 21 Palestinians during overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Monday. In a statement, the army said the individuals had been detained for “suspected involvement in popular hostile activities.” It, however, did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged "activities."

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including a number of women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.