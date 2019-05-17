Israel attacks killed 4 injured in West Bank

At least four Palestinian demonstrators were injured Friday when Israeli troops violently dispersed an anti-settlement protest in the northern West Bank, according to a local activist.

FOUR INJURED

Murad Ishteiwi, a popular resistance activist in the town of Kafr Qaddum west of the city of Nablus, told Anadolu Agency that Israeli troops had dispersed the demonstration with teargas and rubber bullets.

According to the activist, four protesters sustained injuries from rubber bullets while dozens of others suffered the effects of excessive teargas.

Every Friday, Palestinians in villages and towns across the West Bank stage demonstrations and marches to protest Israel’s policy of illegal settlement-building.