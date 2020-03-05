taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel bans int'l travel for soldiers over coronavirus

According to Israeli daily the Jerusalem Post, around 500-600 soldiers have been in quarantine.

AA | 05.03.2020 - 17:44..
Israel on Thursday banned its soldiers from traveling abroad over fear of infection with the novel coronavirus.

ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTRY CONFIRMED 15 CORONAVIRUS CASES

"Military soldiers, in compulsory or permanent service, should not be allowed to travel abroad, for professional or personal reasons," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement.

Set to come into effect on Friday, the decision was taken by Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to avoid the widespread of virus and to maintain the operational and vital capabilities of the army.

