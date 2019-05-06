taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9949
Euro
6.7112
Altın
1282.18
Borsa
92314.05
Gram Altın
247.615

Israel blocks fuel and gas entering into Gaza

The decision came in response to the rockets and mortar shells fired at Israel.

AA | 06.05.2019 - 09:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli authorities on Sunday halted the entry of fuel and gas into the blockaded Gaza Strip following recent escalation, according to an Israeli official.

ALL THE FUEL HAS BEEN STOPPED

“All fuel imports into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Humanitarian Crossing will cease,” the Coordinator of Government Activities in the [Palestinian] Territories Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said in a statement. “Israel will not allow diesel fuel and gasoline to enter the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing tomorrow,” he said. According to Abu Rukun, the decision came in response to the rockets and mortar shells fired at Israel.

Israel blocks fuel and gas entering into Gaza

Since Saturday, 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infant children, were martyred and more than 100 others wounded by Israeli air strikes.

Israel blocks fuel and gas entering into Gaza

The escalation in the Gaza Strip started when four Palestinians were martyred, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli assaults were met by Palestinian resistance factions launching 600 rockets towards Israeli settlements, killing four people, according to Israel.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

2193
Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

305
İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

136
ABD, Akdeniz'de Türkiye'nin petrol aramasına karşı çıktı

ABD, Akdeniz'de Türkiye'nin petrol aramasına karşı çıktı

71
Işıl Reçber sosyetik dostları sayesinde kazanıyor

Işıl Reçber sosyetik dostları sayesinde kazanıyor

15
Vatan nöbetinde ilk sahur

Vatan nöbetinde ilk sahur

80
Rusya'daki uçak yangınının içeriden görüntüsü

Rusya'daki uçak yangınının içeriden görüntüsü

19
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir