Israel confirms 100 coronavirus cases

Three fresh cases of coronavirus in Israel have pushed the number of cases up to 100, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

MINISTRY BANNED EVENTS

On Wednesday, the ministry also banned events of more than 100 people amid fears of widespread local transmission, according to guidelines on its website.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

The global death toll from the virus known has surpassed 4,600, with over 124,500 confirmed cases.

The virus originated in China but has reached more than 100 countries.