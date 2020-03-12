taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel confirms 100 coronavirus cases

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, many governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.

AA | 12.03.2020 - 12:21..
Three fresh cases of coronavirus in Israel have pushed the number of cases up to 100, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

MINISTRY BANNED EVENTS

On Wednesday, the ministry also banned events of more than 100 people amid fears of widespread local transmission, according to guidelines on its website.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

Israel confirms 100 coronavirus cases

The global death toll from the virus known has surpassed 4,600, with over 124,500 confirmed cases.

The virus originated in China but has reached more than 100 countries.

NBA suspends season after player caught coronavirus
The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were due to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was then scrapped.
US government bans all travel from Europe
Trump said that US government made a life-saving move with early action on China and must take the same action with Europe.
Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus
The film star said that he and his wife would-be “tested, observed and isolated” for as long as required.
EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees
Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province – bordering Greece and Bulgaria – to make their way to Europe.
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
377
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
316
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
70
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
54
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
62
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
53
Hatay'da dayısı tarafından cinsel istismara uğradı
141
