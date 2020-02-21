taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Israel confirms first coronavirus infection case

According to the officials, the first case was detected in a cruise passenger returning to Israel from Japan.

AA | 21.02.2020 - 16:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Israel on Friday confirmed its first coronavirus case, the Israel Broadcasting Authority said.

The case was confirmed in "a woman who was returned with ten other citizens from the [Diamond Princess] cruise ship, off Japan's coast," the authority said.

PASSENGERS ARE UNDER QUARANTINE

Medical examination showed that another 10 citizens who returned home with the infected woman were clear of the coronavirus. All of the returnees have been subject to medical quarantine.

Israel confirms first coronavirus infection case

Eleven people returned to Israel Friday morning, after spending days on the cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

The Israelis and the rest of the ship's passengers were quarantined, where four Israelis tested positive for the virus, and were taken to a hospital in Japan for treatment.

