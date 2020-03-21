taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5528
Euro
7.0216
Altın
1498.96
Borsa
85795.79
Gram Altın
315.831
Bitcoin
39364.14

Israel confirms first death from coronavirus

According to the Health Ministry, there have been 705 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, with 9 people in serious condition.

AA | 21.03.2020 - 08:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An elderly male died from the novel coronavirus, according to Israeli health officials late Friday.

14 SERIOUS CASES WERE REPORTED

The Health Ministry said the patient, 88, was diagnosed last week with the virus known as COVID-19 at a hospital in West Jerusalem.

Israel confirms first death from coronavirus

The death is the first from the virus in Israel and officials said the health of 14 of 705 confirmed cases are serious.

The hospital said the patient had been admitted in a very serious condition with multiple preexisting conditions. Despite intensive treatment, including being resuscitated from heart failure, he had deteriorated rapidly in recent hours and died, the hospital said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Chinese experts warn of new coronavirus symptoms
Nearly half of cases experience digestive system problems as well as respiratory, say experts from Binzhou University.
British police arrest man for not isolating over coronavirus
The 26-year-old thought to be the first person arrested in Britain for breaking quarantine laws.
Right hand-washing steps against coronavirus infection
Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus infection. And here is how you should do it properly.
French Senate passes bill against corona outbreak
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in December, France has reported 10,995 cases. The death toll as of Friday stands at 372.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan koronavirüse karşı uyardı
580
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
Koronavirüs uyarılarına rağmen Belgrad Ormanı doldu
138
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
DSÖ: Koronavirüse karşı 20 aşı geliştirildi
26
Anthony Hopkins, karantinada kedisine piyano çaldı
Anthony Hopkins, karantinada kedisine piyano çaldı
13
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
Kayseri'de karantinadaki umrecilerden teşekkür mesajı
27
Hollanda’da koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 Türk öldü
Hollanda’da koronavirüs nedeniyle 3 Türk öldü
30
KKTC'de 3 hasta koronavirüsü yendi
KKTC'de 3 hasta koronavirüsü yendi
5
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir