Israel confirms first death from coronavirus

An elderly male died from the novel coronavirus, according to Israeli health officials late Friday.

14 SERIOUS CASES WERE REPORTED

The Health Ministry said the patient, 88, was diagnosed last week with the virus known as COVID-19 at a hospital in West Jerusalem.

The death is the first from the virus in Israel and officials said the health of 14 of 705 confirmed cases are serious.

The hospital said the patient had been admitted in a very serious condition with multiple preexisting conditions. Despite intensive treatment, including being resuscitated from heart failure, he had deteriorated rapidly in recent hours and died, the hospital said.