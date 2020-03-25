taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3913
Euro
6.9131
Altın
1600.21
Borsa
91304.7
Gram Altın
330.899
Bitcoin
43083.64

Israel confirms five deaths from coronavirus

The ministry said 37 patients are in critical condition, while 49 have recovered from the virus.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 10:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israel confirmed two more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total fatalities to five, according to the health ministry.

GOVERNMENT TRACKS SUSPECTED CASES

A ministry statement cited by the Israel Broadcasting Authority said the total infections rose to 2030 after 100 new cases were detected.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the disease, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Israel confirms five deaths from coronavirus

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany mask shipment lost in Kenya
The shipment was due in Germany on March 20 but never arrived after disappearing at the end of last week at an airport in Kenya.
Italy’s death toll rises by 743 in one day
The country has seen more fatalities than any other country, with the latest figures showing that 6,820 people have died from the infection in barely a month.
US coronavirus outbreak may end in 8-10 weeks
Pentagon leaders held a virtual town hall at the Pentagon to respond to personnel questions.
Coronavirus cases on rise in France
The country has continued to hold steady as it enters the second week of lockdown which started last Tuesday at noon, announced by President Emmanuel Macron in a televised evening address.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüse karşı ekonomik tedbirler TBMM'den geçti
Koronavirüse karşı ekonomik tedbirler TBMM'den geçti
411
Almanya'nın sipariş ettiği 6 milyon maske kayboldu
Almanya'nın sipariş ettiği 6 milyon maske kayboldu
56
İstanbul'da yasağa uymayan 2 dernekte 20 kişi toplandı
İstanbul'da yasağa uymayan 2 dernekte 20 kişi toplandı
94
Esper: Koronavirüs ülkede 8-10 haftada gerileyecek
Esper: Koronavirüs ülkede 8-10 haftada gerileyecek
31
İstanbul'da 24 aile hekimi ile hemşirede korona çıktı
İstanbul'da 24 aile hekimi ile hemşirede korona çıktı
115
Türkiye'ye dönmek isteyen öğrencilerin tahliyesi bitti
Türkiye'ye dönmek isteyen öğrencilerin tahliyesi bitti
93
ABD'den korona için tazminat talebi
ABD'den korona için tazminat talebi
224
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir