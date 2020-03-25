Israel confirms five deaths from coronavirus

Israel confirmed two more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total fatalities to five, according to the health ministry.

GOVERNMENT TRACKS SUSPECTED CASES

A ministry statement cited by the Israel Broadcasting Authority said the total infections rose to 2030 after 100 new cases were detected.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the disease, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones as part of its fight against the virus.